Maltby Learning Trust (MLT), which oversees four Primary Academies and three Secondary Academies, is marking its ten-year anniversary this month.

The Trust was established in February 2014 and has a vision and values that resonates throughout its Academies. The ambition is to deliver exceptional learning experiences that enable all young people to thrive in a competitive world and lead successful and fulfilling lives.

David Sutton, founder Chief Executive Officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: “We are extremely proud to be celebrating our ten-year anniversary. The Trust continues to go from strength to strength and all our member schools have achieved an Ofsted rating of ‘Good’ and are firmly rooted in their local communities. While each of our schools is unique in its look and feel; we have developed an ethos across the Trust that encourages high standards and expectations in everything that we do, and leaders and staff are extremely ambitious for the children and young people they serve.

“Our collaborative way of working ensures the development and growth of talented teachers, subject specialists and associate professionals working with experienced leaders. Together we help to raise the aspirations of our students and unlock their potential, by exposing them to exceptional professionals across the Trust.”

The Trust have recently accessed Levelling Up Funding to refurbish the old Maltby Grammar School building, which will provide an excellent business, education, and community space.

The project will provide a state-of-the-art Post 16 facility for students who attend Maltby Academy and Sir Thomas Wharton Academy Sixth Form. In addition, the community facility will support both young people entering employment and other learners from the broader community wishing to acquire new skills or extend and update existing skills.

Incubating new ideas and businesses will be supported through the availability of the Trust’s in-house services that will be accommodated within the complex.

This exciting development is nearing completion and is due to open to the community in September 2024.