Kind-hearted students donate festive food hampers to Doncaster hospice

Kind-hearted pupils and staff from an Edlington school gave staff at Doncaster’s hospice a festive boost.

The students from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy visited St John’s Hospice in Balby to deliver hand-crafted hampers full of tasty treats to say thank you to them for caring for patients and families over the Christmas period.

Sir Thomas Wharton Academy Teacher Miss Gerrard said: “At Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, we take immense pride in giving back to our local community; particularly during the festive season.

“This year, we have held our House Christmas Hamper Competition where all tutor groups have been busy making Christmas hampers to donate to St John’s Hospice.

St John’s Hospice staff are pictured receiving the Christmas hampers from staff and students from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy.

“Staff and students have showcased their creative flair and wondrous efforts through the array of hampers that they have designed, with designs ranging from the Grinch's sleigh to the Home Alone house!

“Alongside the tremendous hampers, staff and students have donated an incredible amount of food, games, comfort packages and Christmas confectionary to be placed in the hampers, further adding to the creation of our festive spirit!

“We would like to thank all participants for helping to make our Hamper Challenge such a success.”

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Lindsey Richards said:

“What a wonderful Christmas surprise!

“When the students arrived bearing such beautifully designed hampers laden with treats for our team, we couldn’t believe our eyes!

“The hampers will be shared with everyone working over Christmas, we’ll also place them in our ward kitchen for patients and visitors as often they like something to eat out of hours.

“I’m sure they will raise a smile and bring great comfort to everyone.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone involved for their support – there are certainly some very kind, talented and enthusiastic students at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy.”