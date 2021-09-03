Lauren Jacobs, said: "Arabella ready for year 2."

Kids are back to school - here are 21 adorable Doncaster children heading back to school

Take a look through these adorable back to school photos taken by proud Doncaster parents.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 9:16 am

Click through this article to see Doncaster kids going back to school.

1. Carys and Lucas

Joanne Tye, said: "Carys and Lucas Years 2 and 4."

Photo: Joanne Tye

2. Flynn

Liz Bell, said: "Flynn .. First day of nursery foundation 1."

Photo: Liz Bell

3. Brandon and Skye

Sarah Jane Mannifield Dexter, said: "Brandon last year in Don Valley - Skye's first year in Don Valley - my beautiful grandchild."

Photo: Sarah Jane Mannifield Dexter

4. Brian

Tracey Annakin Hackett, said: "Brian, Year 2."

Photo: Tracey Annakin Hackett

