Kids are back to school - here are 21 adorable Doncaster children heading back to school

Click through this article to see Doncaster kids going back to school.
1. Carys and Lucas
Joanne Tye, said: "Carys and Lucas Years 2 and 4."
Photo: Joanne Tye
2. Flynn
Liz Bell, said: "Flynn .. First day of nursery foundation 1."
Photo: Liz Bell
3. Brandon and Skye
Sarah Jane Mannifield Dexter, said: "Brandon last year in Don Valley - Skye's first year in Don Valley - my beautiful grandchild."
Photo: Sarah Jane Mannifield Dexter
4. Brian
Tracey Annakin Hackett, said: "Brian, Year 2."
Photo: Tracey Annakin Hackett