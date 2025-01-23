John Healey MP speaks with pupils at Doncaster academy’s Fridays for the Future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP John Healey called into Morley Place Academy in Conisbrough last week to take part in their Fridays for the Future assembly.

He spoke with Y3 and Y4 pupils about his job, what it entails and how they could also do the job in the future.

The Fridays for the Future Assemblies feature people with different jobs from around the area speaking about the work they do and how they got involved.

Mr Healey said: “It was a real pleasure to speak with students about my job as their local MP and how they could also do the job one day too.

“The Pupil Parliament had some really good questions when I met with them and it was great to speak with staff and pupils as they gave me a tour of the school.”

The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP was given a tour of the school by the Pupil Parliament and answered their questions about how he became an MP, what a typical day looks like and the key issues affecting people locally and across the country.

Morley Place Academy Head of Academy, Mr Ash Duncan, said: “John’s visit was a special highlight of the week for our students. He shared his time with our pupils, answering their insightful questions and leaving them feeling inspired.

“He was full of praise for our wonderful children, and we were incredibly proud to showcase their talents.”