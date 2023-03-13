Improved Ofsted rating for Outwood Academy Adwick

The 11-18 school, which has almost 1,100 pupils on roll, was previously rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ with ‘Good’ Leadership following an Ofsted inspection in 2018.

Andy Scruby, Principal, commented on the new rating, saying: “This improved grading is a fantastic achievement for the whole school community and is testament to the hard work of staff, students, parents, governors and the support of the academy trust.”

The report praises the academy’s overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

Celebrating success at Outwood Academy Adwick - Principal Andy Scruby with students

Highlights from the report include; “Outwood Academy Adwick is a friendly and inclusive school where everyone is welcome. Leaders pride themselves on their high expectations.”

“The school has a supportive and caring culture. Staff build warm and friendly relationships with pupils. Pupils achieve their full potential. Pupils know that staff will listen to them if they have a concern.”

“Leaders have created a positive culture at the school. Pupils’ achievements are celebrated regularly.”

“A wide range of qualifications are on offer, including for pupils in the sixth form. The school curriculum prepares pupils well for their next stage in employment, education or training. The curriculum is ambitious for all pupils.”

“Staff present topics with enthusiasm. They are knowledgeable about their subjects.”

“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are well supported by staff. These pupils have appropriate plans which match their individual needs. Staff meet these needs well in lessons.”

“Staff are proud to work at the school. Their wellbeing and workload are a priority for leaders. Staff benefit from regular training and development opportunities. Leaders have made many successful changes to the school over time.”

Andy Scruby added: “We are extremely proud of this external validation from Ofsted which recognises our dedication and determination to do the very best, putting children first and transforming lives.

“It is a fantastic milestone, to be judged ‘Good’ in every category, we continually strive to ensure every student has an excellent experience and achieves their full potential.

“I would like to thank everyone at the academy, including parents and carers, as we work together in making Outwood Academy Adwick a very special place.”

Dr Phil Smith, Regional Executive Principal, said of the improvement: “The improved Ofsted grade goes some way to recognising the level of commitment that Andy Scruby and his staff have for their young people. The students at Adwick have the potential to achieve amazing outcomes, and it is this belief, coupled with the collaboration of

all parties working together, that will secure the extraordinary futures they deserve. “Well done to the leadership team for driving this goal, and especially to the students who try

their best every day.”