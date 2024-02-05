Hundreds of children home-schooled in Doncaster – as figures suggest national rise.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Data suggests the number of home-schooled children has increased since the coronavirus pandemic across England, although figures are incomplete.

Department for Education statistics show around 480 children were voluntarily taught at home in Doncaster in the 2022-23 summer term.

Across the country, around 97,600 children were home-schooled. Separate figures from the Office of the Schools Adjudicator suggest there were 60,500 in March 2019.

But it appears Covid is not behind the rise – the largest reason for children being withdrawn from schools was for philosophical reasons, of which 15,800 parents had chosen to do so.

In Doncaster, most commonly parents opted to home-school their children for physical health reasons, with around 80 children doing so. The reasons for home schooling were not known in 48 per cent of cases.

Meanwhile, many parents chose to educate their children at home for their mental health – 12,200 across England, including approximately 0 in Doncaster.

Olly Parker, head of external affairs at children's charity Young Minds, said schools "can and should be supportive environments for young people".

However, he warned "anxiety, bullying, academic pressure, difficult relationships and a lack of support" can lead to some children avoiding school.

Mr Parker added: "Young people should be able to access support for their mental health when they need it, including in schools.

"Currently, mental health support in schools is a postcode lottery and the Government must commit to ensuring young people can access support in every school in the country."

The data also shows older children are more likely to be taught at home across England – in Doncaster, 77 per cent were in secondary school, compared to 23 per cent primary.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said home education is a "big undertaking" and parents should think very carefully before taking their child out of school.

He said schools have very robust policies on bullying and take the safeguarding of pupils extremely seriously, and encouraged parents to work through issues with schools.