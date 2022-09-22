The competition, hosted by housebuilder Stonebridge Homes, will run until National Poetry Day, Thursday, October 6.

During this time, children from schools will be asked to write a poem about this year’s theme, the environment, sharing what the environment means to them.

Whether it be about nature, climate change, wildlife, greener living, or even the local area, Stonebridge Homes are encouraging children to let their imagination run wild.

Stonebridge Homes’ development, The Meadows, on Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe

Steve Errington, Managing Director at Stonebridge Homes, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we are passionate about investing in and supporting the local areas in which we build homes and establish flourishing new communities.

"We are delighted to be able to offer a school in Doncaster the chance to win £1,000, and we are so excited to read some of the children’s fantastic poems about the environment.”

As well as the £1,000 prize for their school, runners up of the competition will also receive vouchers, and some of the

best poems will be framed and displayed inside the upcoming show homes at The Meadows.

Steve added: “Conserving and enhancing the natural environment is of utmost importance here at Stonebridge Homes.

"This can be seen across all our developments, from landscaped green spaces, to well-insulated homes, right down to plot-specific details such as HIVE thermostats, electric vehicle charging points, energy efficient lightbulbs, and more."

To enter, children or their parents/guardians must drop off their hand-written poem to the marketing suite at Stonebridge Homes’ development, The Meadows, on Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, DN3 3HA.