International Walk to School month is an annual event during which children and staff opt to walk to school instead of using motorised transport.

Designed to reduce emissions whilst raising awareness of the benefits of walking, the Walk to School initiative sees widespread support and enthusiasm from schools across the globe each year.

Eager to join in on this cause, the children at Sunnyfields Primary School have been walking to and from school daily over the past month, whatever the weather.

Esna Lee Of Harron Homes with Sunnyfield staff and children

“The kids have really enjoyed walking to school together. It’s great to get out into the fresh air.

"Being able to chat to your peers or parents on the way to school is simply the best way to start the day,” says Sarah Wortley, Community Champion at Sunnyfields Primary School.

“It’s vital we encourage the future generations to take a positive approach to healthy living and help raise concern for the environmental impact of our usual modes of transport. International Walk to School Month is just one of the ways we can urge large groups of youths to do this.

“Of course, safety comes first: the hi-vis jackets are key at this time of year, since visibility is starting to get low. We want to ensure that the safety of these intrepid walkers is priority number one whilst they’re out and about saving the environment, so we’re really grateful for this donation!”

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, says: “It’s great to see schoolchildren opting to walk to school every day. We’re delighted to be able to help out with this initiative; it is wonderful to have so many bright young faces out and about in the fresh air.

