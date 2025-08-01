Homeschooling hotspots: Doncaster is experiencing the biggest growth in at-home learning

Homeschooling is on the rise across England, but in some cities, it's growing far faster than the national average.

Home education in the UK has grown dramatically in just one year. According to the Department for Education, 153,300 children in England were homeschooled in the 2023/2024 academic year, making up 1.69% of the total student population. That’s a sharp 21.57% increase from the previous year, when 126,100 children (1.39%) were being homeschooled.

This shift may reflect post-pandemic attitudes toward education, a growing preference for flexibility, or increased concerns over school quality, bullying, or mental health. With the rise in elective home education now confirmed by government figures, some UK cities are seeing homeschooling rates nearly double the national average.

The University of Technology Sydney Online analysed Department for Education data to uncover the top 10 cities where homeschooling is most prevalent, as well as those where it remains less common. These figures provide a unique insight into how families across the country are reshaping the educational landscape.

Top 10 UK Cities by Homeschooling Rate

Rank City Homeschooled Children % of Local Student Population 1 Doncaster 1,350 2.72% 2 Southend-on-Sea 830 2.52% 3 Southampton 850 2.36% 4 Plymouth 930 2.31% 5 Brighton & Hove 700 1.99% 6 Wakefield 1,160 1.98% 7 Bristol 1,360 1.92% 8 Milton Keynes 1,000 1.88% 9 Leicester 1,170 1.84% 10 Nottingham 870 1.66%

Doncaster Leads the UK in Homeschooling

With 2.72% of its school-age children educated at home, Doncaster ranks highest in the country for homeschooling uptake. This rate is more than 60% higher than the national average, making the Yorkshire town a striking case study in the broader move away from traditional classroom education. Local factors may include growing parental demand for tailored learning or concerns around school environments.

Coastal and Southern Cities Embrace Alternative Education

Cities like Southend-on-Sea (2.52%), Southampton (2.36%), and Plymouth (2.31%) feature prominently. These southern and coastal hubs are often associated with more progressive or flexible lifestyles, potentially making them hotspots for families drawn to home education, either for philosophical reasons or better work-life balance.

Urban Hubs with Challenges Also Show High Rates

Several large urban centres including Wakefield, Leicester, and Nottingham appear in the top 10. These cities have faced challenges with school overcrowding or performance gaps, which may explain a greater uptake of homeschooling as an alternative pathway. For some families, it offers a route to more individualised support for learning or wellbeing.

Where Homeschooling Is Least Common

While homeschooling is growing, some cities remain well below the national average:

Manchester – 0.85%

– 0.85% Liverpool – 0.93%

– 0.93% Birmingham – 1.01%

These figures could reflect stronger school performance in these areas, more robust support within state education, or cultural preferences toward traditional schooling routes.

Tips for Education Professionals

Understand State Laws – Homeschooling requirements vary widely, so support must align with local regulation. Collaborate Locally – In high-rate states, partner with homeschool co‑ops or enrichment providers. Plan for Equity – High homeschooling rates often reflect underserved communities. Systems should ensure equity across all modalities. Monitor Growth Trends – Rapid shifts may signal emerging needs: infrastructure, curriculum, or digital access. Integrate Hybrid Options – Online or dual-enrollment pathways may help bridge gaps between homeschooling and traditional systems.

“As homeschooling continues to rise across both the UK and the US, the impact on housing and property decisions becomes increasingly relevant. Families choosing to educate children at home often prioritise very different criteria when buying a home, including access to flexible spaces, quieter neighbourhoods, and proximity to parks, libraries, or community hubs rather than top-rated schools.

In the UK, cities like Doncaster and Southend-on-Sea topping the homeschooling charts suggest a growing shift in parental priorities, possibly away from relying on traditional school systems, and toward more self-directed educational models. From a property perspective, this can influence where demand clusters. Families may choose less expensive areas where they can afford larger homes with space for dedicated study or playrooms. We may also see more interest in rural or semi-urban homes where quality of life and room to learn take precedence over school catchment areas.

This trend has subtle implications for conveyancing too. Buyers may ask more questions about broadband speed, local education resources, or planning permissions for home extensions and garden offices. As homeschooling normalises, it’s likely to shape local property markets in new and unexpected ways, especially as it becomes a lifestyle-driven decision rather than just a pandemic workaround,” says a spokesperson from the University of Technology Sydney Online.