Hill House pupils shine with record A Level results

With an impressive 39% of A Levels graded A*/A against a regional average of 25%, and 86% earning grades A* to C, Hill House students are set for some very exciting next steps.

Lexie Owens and Cassie Bell both head to Oxford to study Law, while Hussain Wasseem’s 5 A*s take him to Imperial College, London.

Hill House’s very strong tradition of supplying the next generation of doctors continues, with Rosemary Alex, Erin Henderson, Christabelle Ng, Rhea Srivastava, Jessica Green and Megan Wood all destined for Medical School.

Lois Hamilton-Plumb heads to Imperial College, London with her 3A*s, while Maisie Walls has earned a place studying Mathematics at Bath with her A*AAA

As usual, some of the busiest students also did very well academically. Elliot Vernon combined his membership of the Great Britan Gymnastics squad with ABC grades, while leading sportsman Dax Millington secured BBC grades alongside playing professional Rugby League for Leeds Rhinos. Renowned Doncaster Musician Nick Honeybone heads to The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire with his ABC grades, while Tomos Pritchard, Wales Rugby’s star of the future, combined BCC grades with his international training regime.

The 15 members of the all-conquering boys’ rugby team who won both the National Bowl and broke into the top 25 school teams in the entire country this year, earned a massive 45 A Levels between them, including 10 A*s and As from, among others, Diyar Pekin, Leighton Singleton and George Bove.

Head of Senior School Caroline Rogerson was delighted to see so many strong performances, saying ‘I am thrilled for all our hard working students and staff; the school’s results consistently place us at the top table for academic performance in this part of the world. This is especially pleasing given how busy our students are excelling in other areas of life; for 20% of our cohort to achieve a full house of A*/As is a fabulous achievement.’

