The Hill House Boys' Rugby Team earned 45 A Levels between the whole team - including 10 A*s and Asplaceholder image
The Hill House Boys' Rugby Team earned 45 A Levels between the whole team - including 10 A*s and As

Hill House pupils shine with record A Level results

By Stacey Boote
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 16:40 BST
Hill House Sixth students are celebrating after another year of very strong A level results.

With an impressive 39% of A Levels graded A*/A against a regional average of 25%, and 86% earning grades A* to C, Hill House students are set for some very exciting next steps.

Lexie Owens and Cassie Bell both head to Oxford to study Law, while Hussain Wasseem’s 5 A*s take him to Imperial College, London.

Hill House’s very strong tradition of supplying the next generation of doctors continues, with Rosemary Alex, Erin Henderson, Christabelle Ng, Rhea Srivastava, Jessica Green and Megan Wood all destined for Medical School.

Lois Hamilton-Plumb heads to Imperial College, London with her 3A*s, while Maisie Walls has earned a place studying Mathematics at Bath with her A*AAA

As usual, some of the busiest students also did very well academically. Elliot Vernon combined his membership of the Great Britan Gymnastics squad with ABC grades, while leading sportsman Dax Millington secured BBC grades alongside playing professional Rugby League for Leeds Rhinos. Renowned Doncaster Musician Nick Honeybone heads to The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire with his ABC grades, while Tomos Pritchard, Wales Rugby’s star of the future, combined BCC grades with his international training regime.

The 15 members of the all-conquering boys’ rugby team who won both the National Bowl and broke into the top 25 school teams in the entire country this year, earned a massive 45 A Levels between them, including 10 A*s and As from, among others, Diyar Pekin, Leighton Singleton and George Bove.

Head of Senior School Caroline Rogerson was delighted to see so many strong performances, saying ‘I am thrilled for all our hard working students and staff; the school’s results consistently place us at the top table for academic performance in this part of the world. This is especially pleasing given how busy our students are excelling in other areas of life; for 20% of our cohort to achieve a full house of A*/As is a fabulous achievement.’

Christabelle Ng is one of six Hill House pupils who have secured places at Medical School

1. Contributed

Christabelle Ng is one of six Hill House pupils who have secured places at Medical School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Lois Hamilton-Plumb is going to Imperial College, London

2. Contributed

Lois Hamilton-Plumb is going to Imperial College, London Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Dax Millington has secured his grades alongside playing professional Rugby League for Leeds Rhinos

3. Contributed

Dax Millington has secured his grades alongside playing professional Rugby League for Leeds Rhinos Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Cassie Bell has secured a place at Oxford to study Law

4. Contributed

Cassie Bell has secured a place at Oxford to study Law Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:A Levels
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice