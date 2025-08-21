Hill House pupils celebrate another year of outstanding GCSE success

A superb 45% of GCSEs awarded earned the top grades of 9-7, while the overall pass rate at grade 4 and above was 94%. Over a quarter of pupils achieved at least eight GCSEs at Grade 7 or above.

Star performers included Kajal Vashista, who was delighted with her eight grade 9s and two grade 8s, and Jessica Eggitt, who combined her seven grade 9s and three grade 8s with being the goalkeeper of the all-conquering U16 hockey team, who earlier this year were national cup runners-up at the Olympic Stadium. Lottie Bray, stalwart of the school Guitar Orchestra, achieved ten grades 9-7.

Musicians Sam Brown and Lilly Geraghty earned ten and nine grades 9-7 respectively, while James Towler secured a full set of ten top grades. Connie Crowther combined starring for Doncaster Ladies 1st XI and Hill House 1st XI with gaining eight grades 9-7, while Isabel Fortune Davies combined her national rugby and athletics career with earning six top grades.

Stage and singing star Alex Gourlay secured nine grades 9-7, while dual rugby star Ryan Havard earned eight top grades alongside Hari Agrawal and Joshua Joseph. Rugby colleague Josh McMaster was delighted with his nine grades 9-7, while Eloise Mellors combined her award-winning debating career with four grade 9s and five grade 8s.

Hockey stars Zac Hall, Poppy Crawford and Holly Pinchin earned nine top grades each, while Helena Bradbury and Hannah Farid also secured nine GCSES each at grades 9-7.

Subjects from widely differing areas claimed some fabulous results. The new Photography course scored 100% grades 9-6, while Geology managed 100% 9-7. The school’s largest Latin cohort for many years delivered an impressive 50% of passes at the highest grade 9.

Head of Senior School, Caroline Rogerson, was delighted with the pupils’ achievements, saying ‘this great set of results is testament to the hard work of all the staff and their pupils for so many years. We are very proud of them all, especially considering what superbly well-rounded and busy individuals these pupils are. We very much look forward to seeing them achieve great things in Hill House Sixth over the next 2 years.’

