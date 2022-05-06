Greggs teams up with Doncaster school to launch free food breakfast club

The Greggs Foundation has announced the opening of three new breakfast clubs in the region including Doncaster’s Atlas Academy.

The Prospect Place school will be joined in the scheme by South Kirby Academy and Oakhill Primary Academy in Ardsley.

The new clubs combined will offer more than 220 children who need it a free, nutritional breakfast before school to help pupils to be prepared for the day ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greggs is launching a new breakfast club in Doncaster.

Breakfast offerings will include toast, low sugar cereal, fruit, yoghurt, juice, and milk. As well as providing a nutritious morning meal, the club aims to encourage children chat and engage with school staff before their classes begin.

Launched in 1999, the Greggs Foundation’s Breakfast Club programme has grown to serve wholesome, free breakfasts to around 46,500 children every school day, at over 700 clubs across the UK.

So far the programme has served over 58 million free meals with an ambition to support 1,000 Breakfast Clubs by 2025, serving 70,000 free, nutritious meals each school day, as announced in The Greggs Pledge in 2021.

Lynne Hindmarch, Breakfast Club Manager for the Greggs Foundation, commented: “No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we’re delighted to be opening three new Breakfast Clubs in South Yorkshire.

“Through Breakfast Clubs such as this, we’re able to support over 46,500 children each day nationally, and new openings like the these are helping us to continue heading towards reaching our target of serving 70,000 breakfasts each school day by 2025.”

The average Breakfast Club costs £3,000 to set up and run for an academic year. In May 2021, Greggs ran its latest annual Breakfast Club Appeal, during which over £120,000 was raised by Greggs colleagues and customers in just two weeks to support the cause – enabling the Greggs Foundation to provide 480,000 children with a free breakfast.