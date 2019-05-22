Great fundraising Don Valley Academy effort for Children’s Air Ambulance

Students and staff at Don Valley Academy have raised an amazing £11,000 for a children’s charity.

The Academy, part of the Delta Academies Trust, held a cheque presentation to acknowledge an incredible amount of money raised in support of the national Children’s Air Ambulance charity.

The Doncaster school nominated TCAA as their Charity of the Year and set their students, staff and local community the challenge of raising £10,000 in just 10 weeks – an amount that provides the funding for three lifesaving transfer missions – which they surpassed.

Associate assistant principal, Sarah Hanquinioux, said: “We set ourselves the challenge of raising £10,000 in 10 weeks. We knew this was a huge amount of money, but we also knew that it could provide the funding for at least three journeys from and to hospitals for those children who need urgent lifesaving treatment.

“The response has been amazing and the creative ways in which we have fundraised has been phenomenal to watch – we have had hair shavings, sky dives, 10 mile walks, Three Peaks challenges, bake sales, raffles and many more activities.

“We are extremely proud of Don Valley Academy and all those who helped support our fundraising challenge. We truly have pulled together to make a difference for children who are in the most need.”

Visitors attended the special assembly and heard from Principal Richard Brooke, the Academy’s top fundraisers and representatives from TCAA who also spoke about the charity’s new fundraising initiative #TheCrew – a club to help children develop life skills. To find out more about the lifesaving work of the charity call 0300 3045 999 or visit www.childrensairambulance.org.uk website.