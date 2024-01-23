‘Good’ Ofsted rating for Doncaster’s Adult, Family and Community Learning Service ​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their report emphasised AFCL’s focus on community-based courses that remove barriers to learning and engagement.

Doncaster’s AFCL service offer funded courses to residents in the heart of their communities.

The courses range from accredited Maths, English, Digital Skills, and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) to non-accredited courses such as Family Learning.

Learners taking part in a community course with Doncaster’s AFCL team.

The focus of these courses is to empower family members to make positive changes in their lives as well as that of their children and the wider community, with an offer including Cooking on a Budget and Fun with Phonics.

Doncaster’s Cabinet Member for Early Help, Education, Skills and Young People, Councillor Lani-Mae Ball said of the latest outcome:

“We are so proud that Doncaster’s Adult, Family and Community Learning service has been recognised for their good practice with this ‘Good’ inspection rating.

"The team play a valuable role in our communities, helping adults to gain confidence and new skills, get back into work and to support their own families to learn and thrive, whilst raising aspirations.”

“Not only that, but in delivering their courses they are helping our residents to engage with their local communities, discover new interests and reduce social isolation which is incredibly important. We are thrilled to see them be recognised in this way and we hope even more Doncaster residents will take advantage of what they have to offer.”

The report praised how the team have recognised the changing demands of Doncaster’s population, specifically the effects of the pandemic and the continuing economic crisis on adult engagement and learning.

The service was also commended for the awareness of barriers such as the cost of transport and the wide spectrum of mental health and well-being, and their ability to adapt their offer to overcome these.

