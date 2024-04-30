Girl, 12, helping give Doncaster teens the proms of their dreams

A 12-year-old Doncaster girl has been using her spare time to help give teens the proms of their dreams.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Apr 2024, 10:21 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 10:54 BST
Savannah Riley has been collecting prom items since last October as she wanted to help young ladies and gents attend their prom in fashion.

She set about getting together a small team from Lifeline Against the Breadline Community Foodbank and CIC.

Everyone rallied around getting donations together and she ended up with two cars full of gowns, suits, shoes. bags and jewellery - everything you may possibly need for prom so the young people of this generation are able to attend and it takes some pressure of the parents.

Savannah Riley who has been collecting prom items.Savannah Riley who has been collecting prom items.
The prom donations were delivered to Outwood Academy in Adwick for their students to enjoy.

A spokesman said: “Savannah does so much within her community she just absolutely loved collecting all the beautiful gowns.”

An Outwood Academy spokesman said: "After a request for support with prom items from our Year 11 Learning Manager, Savannah and her mum took the campaign to the wider community to raise donations. The following week, they arrived at the academy with lots of dresses, suits and accessories!

"The academy now has an abundance of prom attire available to loan, so that all students have the opportunity to attend the prom regardless of their circumstances. Savannah has embodied our ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ culture in ensuring everyone has a special evening to celebrate their time at the academy."

