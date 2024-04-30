Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Savannah Riley has been collecting prom items since last October as she wanted to help young ladies and gents attend their prom in fashion.

She set about getting together a small team from Lifeline Against the Breadline Community Foodbank and CIC.

Everyone rallied around getting donations together and she ended up with two cars full of gowns, suits, shoes. bags and jewellery - everything you may possibly need for prom so the young people of this generation are able to attend and it takes some pressure of the parents.

Savannah Riley who has been collecting prom items.

The prom donations were delivered to Outwood Academy in Adwick for their students to enjoy.

A spokesman said: “Savannah does so much within her community she just absolutely loved collecting all the beautiful gowns.”

An Outwood Academy spokesman said: "After a request for support with prom items from our Year 11 Learning Manager, Savannah and her mum took the campaign to the wider community to raise donations. The following week, they arrived at the academy with lots of dresses, suits and accessories!

