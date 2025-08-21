GCSE success for students at Armthorpe Academy

Armthorpe student Farah shares her results with headteacher David Bisley

Students at Armthorpe Academy in Doncaster are celebrating their GCSE results following exams in May and June

Armthorpe Academy in Doncaster, part of Consilium Academies, is celebrating after seeing strong results among its GCSE students.

They join teenagers across the country who are finding out their GCSE results following exams in May and June.

The youngsters have had many challenges to face, including the disruption to their education during the pandemic five years ago, when this year’s GCSE students were in their final year of primary school.

Students Hashua Wong, Paige Beardmore, Harry Holmes, Evangeline Fisher, Charlie Mercer and Jenny Clark celebrated their reults

Despite this, Year 11 students across the country are celebrating fantastic achievement at GCSE, with the students of Armthorpe being no exception.

Students who achieved particularly strong results at Armthorpe include:

Paige Beardmore with two Grade 9s

Hazel Chan with two Grade 9s

Charlie Mercer

Farah Said

Hasua Wong

Headteacher at Armthorpe Academy, David Bisley, said: “It has been a great honour to see our Year 11s get their GCSE results today and we are very proud of every single one of them.

“We wish all our Armthorpe students every success as they move forward into the next stage of their employment, education or training.

“We would like to thank the parents and families for all their support and the teachers for working so hard to ensure that our students do the best they can.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO at Consilium Academies, said: “A massive well done to all our students at Armthorpe Academy for their GCSE success.

“It has been an honour to play a part in shaping their journeys, and our dedicated staff have worked tirelessly to equip them with the knowledge and skills to follow their future paths.

“These achievements, along with the valuable experiences they have gained at Armthorpe, will serve them well as they move forward into the next chapter of their lives and beyond.”