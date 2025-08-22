There were nearly 20 whole percentage points between the highest and lowest scoring areas 📊

GCSE results day was earlier this week

Some regions saw much larger proportions of their overall entries achieve top grades than others

This trend continues on a county level too, with large gaps between the highest and lowest-scoring areas

Experts say these ‘disappointing’ regional differences shouldn’t be ignored, but there’s no quick fix

Significant performance gaps between different parts of England have lingered on for another year, new results day figures show.

This Thursday (August 21) was GCSE results day for secondary school pupils across the country, with nationwide results being a bit of a mixed bag this year. The proportion of entries getting top grades rose a little on last year, while the amount achieving a ‘standard pass’ of 4 or above fell.

There also remained large disparities in performance across the different regions, in both top grades and the standard pass rate. But even within the regions themselves, performance was not uniform.

We’ve looked at qualifications regulator Ofqual’s new data on how each of the country’s 48 ceremonial counties performed, when it came to the proportion of entries achieving a top grade of 7 to 9 in England’s 9-point grading system. Breaking down the data further helps to paint a clearer picture of pupil attainment in different communities, but it is important to remember that each has its own unique strengths – and faces its own set of challenges and barriers that may impact young people and their education.

Here is the proportion of GCSE entries to achieve a top grade of 7 to 9 by county, from highest to lowest:

When it came to GCSE top grades, there were some significant disparities between different parts of England | (Image: National World/Getty Images/Canva)

England’s highest-performing counties for GCSE results

Considerable performance gaps between England’s different regions overall stuck around this year, the data showed. When it comes to top grades of 7 or above, London led the pack with about 28.4% of all GCSE entries earning a top grade – nearly 3 in every 10. It was followed by the South East at 24.6%; the East of England at 22.2%; the South West at 21.4%; the North West at 18.8%; the West Midlands at 18.5%; Yorkshire at 18.4%; the East Midlands at 18.1%; and the North East at just 17.8%.

Here is how each of the counties did. The City of London and Greater London have been combined, and Ofqual adds that these figures may differ a little from overall regional stats due to minor differences in how they are calculated:

Rutland (East Midlands): 31.7% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Surrey (South East): 31.4% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Hertfordshire (East of England): 29.5% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Buckinghamshire (South East): 28.7% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Berkshire (South East): 28.4% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Greater London (London): 28.2% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Oxfordshire (South East): 27.5% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Gloucestershire (South West): 25.5% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Cambridgeshire (East of England): 25.2% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Bristol (South West): 24.9% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Warwickshire (West Midlands): 24.9% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Kent (South East): 23.4% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Dorset (South West): 22% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade East Sussex (South East): 21.8% of all entries earned a top grade – the last county above the national average Essex (East of England): 21.2% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade North Yorkshire (Yorkshire & the Humber): 20.7% of all entries earned a top grade Devon (South West): 20.4% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Greater Manchester (North West): 20.2% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Leicestershire (East Midlands): 20% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Hampshire (South East): 19.8% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Somerset (South West): 19.8% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade West Sussex (South West): 19.8% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Cheshire (North West): 19.7% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Wiltshire (South West): 19.6% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade West Yorkshire (Yorkshire & the Humber): 19.3% of all entries earned a top grade West Midlands (West Midlands): 18.9% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Tyne and Wear (North East): 18.7% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Worcestershire (West Midlands): 18.6% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Nottinghamshire (East Midlands): 18.3% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Lancashire (North West): 18.2% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Cornwall (South West): 17.9% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Norfolk (East of England): 17.7% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Northumberland (North East): 17.4% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Shropshire (West Midlands): 17.3% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Suffolk (East of England): 17.3% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Durham (North East): 17.1% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade South Yorkshire (Yorkshire & the Humber): 16.8% of all entries earned a top grade Derbyshire (East Midlands): 16.7% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Bedfordshire (East of England): 16.6% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Lincolnshire (East Midlands): 16.6% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Merseyside (North West): 16.6% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Northamptonshire (East Midlands): 16.1% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade East Yorkshire (Yorkshire & the Humber): 16% of all entries earned a top grade Cumbria (North West): 15.6% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Herefordshire (West Midlands): 15.3% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Staffordshire (West Midlands): 14.6% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade Isle of Wight (South East): 12.9% of all GCSE entries earned a top grade

The highest and lowest scoring areas, Rutland and the Isle of Wight respectively, both have considerably smaller numbers of GCSE entries than many of the other, larger counties. The difference between them is a whopping 18.8 percentage points.

Excluding those two, the difference between the next highest county (with a more standard amount of pupils taking their GCSEs), Surrey, and the second lowest, Staffordshire, is still a noteworthy 16.8 percentage points.

‘Potential is spread across the country, opportunity is not’

Dr Rebecca Montacute, research director at public policy think-tank the Social Market Foundation, said on results day that it was “disappointing that year after year, we continue to see large regional gaps in the grades young people achieve at GCSE”.

“While potential is spread across the country, opportunity is not. We are wasting the potential of young people in so many communities, with wider economic implications at a time we desperately need improvements to economic growth,” she continued. “While Labour’s opportunity mission has a welcome focus on widening opportunity, we need to see much more from Government, including greater efforts to reduce child poverty, and improvements in every part of the education system, from the early years through to opportunities post GCSE.”

Ofqual’s chief regulator, Sir Ian Bauckham told teaching magazine Tes after A Level results day earlier this month – which revealed similar regional disparities – that while differences between regions were typically smaller than those between individual schools within a region, they “shouldn’t be ignored”. He also described the gaps as “disappointing”, but added that “single quick-fix solutions” didn’t exist, with regional differences based on “complex problems” that needed to be “tackled in the round”.

