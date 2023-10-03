News you can trust since 1925
Friends of Balby Central Primary Academy held coffee morning in aid of Macmillan

Friends of Balby Central Primary Academy recently held a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:40 BST
Cakes and bro-nuts were very kindly donated by Nicola's Cakes and Sugarcrafts, the school cook made trays of chocolate concrete, and the children also baked cookies and cakes.

Jon, the manager from the village’s One Stop donated coffee, tea, cakes and biscuits.

Altogether with the raffle, donations and sale of cakes the Friends made £124.26 for the charity.

Next up is a Halloween Disco for the children.

Related topics:Macmillan Cancer Support