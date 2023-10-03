Friends of Balby Central Primary Academy held coffee morning in aid of Macmillan
Friends of Balby Central Primary Academy recently held a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cakes and bro-nuts were very kindly donated by Nicola's Cakes and Sugarcrafts, the school cook made trays of chocolate concrete, and the children also baked cookies and cakes.
Jon, the manager from the village’s One Stop donated coffee, tea, cakes and biscuits.
Altogether with the raffle, donations and sale of cakes the Friends made £124.26 for the charity.
Next up is a Halloween Disco for the children.