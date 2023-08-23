Free food and drink at Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito on GCSE results day

Chiquito is putting the fiesta fun in results day by giving away Garlic Tortilla Bread and Coke Zero.

No matter what your exam grades are Chiquito, known for delicious food and tasty cocktails, will help you celebrate your hard work.

This offer entitles guests on results day, August 24, who show their exam results to a member of staff to get a free portion of Garlic Tortilla Bread and a regular Coke (Coke Zero, Regular Coke, Diet Coke).

Get your free food on Thursday

The free meal offer is available only on the exam results day and additional dishes can be bought from the menu. There are no catches, you don’t have to buy anything just come in and have fun with Chiquito.

At Frankie & Benny’s, the ultimate family friendly restaurant, guests who show their exam results to a member of staff will get a free Margherita Pizza (Vegan & Gluten Free Available) and a regular Coke (Coke Zero, Regular Coke, Diet Coke).

The free meal offer is available on the exam results day only and additional pizza toppings can be bought from the menu. There are no catches, you don’t have to buy anything just come in and celebrate with Frankie & Benny’s.

Frankie & Benny’s Marketing Director, Andreia Harwood, said: “We recognise that the cost of living crisis is hard on us all but we wanted to make sure our hard working students can celebrate their exam results day on us. This summer has all been about our customers still being able to enjoy great meals out with the family particularly over the summer months when kids are at home and we look for treats to entertain them. The summer savings and the exam results FREE offers are all about Frankie & Benny’s putting our customers at the forefront of everything we do and making sure they can have an amazing summer.”