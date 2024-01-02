Caroline Wright, Early Childhood Director at Bright Horizons UK, was among those named on the King’s New Year’s Honours 2024 list, marking the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the United Kingdom.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caroline has been awarded an MBE for services to Early Childhood Education.

Responding to the accolade, Caroline said: ‘’I feel truly honoured to receive this award; it has been my absolute pleasure to work with and for children for the past 45 years, and I truly can’t imagine that any other career would have been as rewarding or as exciting as this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have loved every moment and can honestly say that it has been a privilege to be involved in the lives of so many children, practitioners and families. I have been very lucky to have had strong mentors and guides in my professional career and I hope that I have been able to provide some inspiration to other Early Childhood practitioners, so that they too can make a positive difference to the lives of our children. ”

Caroline Wright MBE.

Caroline started her journey in Early Years as a Practitioner. She gained an NNEB qualification when she left school and started work in a children’s home in Birmingham before she took up a role as a play therapist working with children in hospital.

Caroline then worked in a local school as a Welfare Assistant before working in pre-school and after-school clubs. She even drove a double-decker bus through rural Essex, providing preschool opportunities to children in rural communities.

Caroline went on to achieve a master’s degree, as a mature student, and successfully progressed further within the industry gaining experience in leadership roles over the years in both the public and private sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has helped to develop the initial Early Years teacher training programme at the National College of Teaching and Leadership and held notable roles at University Campus Doncaster and Anglia Ruskin University, lecturing on Early Childhood Studies programmes.

In 2020 Caroline joined Bright Horizons with the responsibility for guiding best practice to enable practitioners to develop children’s full potential through the Nurture Approach.

Caroline explained: “As early childhood practitioners and researchers, we reflect on our experience of young children’s learning needs, parents’ aspirations for their children, and how we can best contribute to the open-ended notion of ‘school readiness,’ whilst remaining compliant with the conditions of registration under EYFS.”

The Bright Horizons Nurture Approach encompasses the bespoke Bright Beginnings Curriculum, designed by Caroline in 2020. The curriculum is based on extensive pedagogical theory and the latest neuroscientific research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It recognises the individual needs of each child, and focuses on promoting confidence, wellbeing and a genuine love for learning. The Nurture Approach and Bright Beginnings Curriculum is based on the premise that emotional resilience is just as important as other early childhood foundational skills, such as counting and literacy. It also focuses on the significance of the adult role as educators, and the importance of secure attachments between children, families and the key person.

“What matters most, is to fill each day with the simple joys of childhood, and that’s made possible by our family of dedicated, passionate professionals. Warm, welcoming people, collectively charged with the care of 12,000 children every day."

Real people with HEART who believe in Honesty, Excellence, Accountability, Respect, and most of all building that bond of Teamwork with every child and every parent. For our experienced and valued team, we offer extensive training to help them grow, thrive and build a career for life.

“I have been working in quality improvement within Early Years for around 35 years and I really do believe that everyone involved always tries to do the absolute best that they can. The most important thing is that children are always at the centre of everything we do.”