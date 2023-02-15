Former international rugby star George Fouche inspires Doncaster academy students

This half term, Armthorpe Academy, part of Consilium Academies, welcomed former international and premiership rugby star George Fouche into school to share with them his story as an example that dreams can always be fulfilled.

During this interactive assembly George shared the story of his life and his experiences. He challenged Armthorpe students to look at the qualities needed to become successful, how to overcome hardships and follow their dreams.

Year 11 students had the opportunity to work in smaller workshop sessions with George over the last six weeks, with the final session taking place on Friday 10 February. George introduced the students to his 10 key characteristics of a successful person. With his guidance and intervention, Armthorpe Year 11s examined their own hopes and dreams for the future, which of the characteristics they possess and which they can “switch on”.

George with the students

Leah, Year 11 student, said: “George’s inspirational presentation really hit home about how the barriers we see to our future can be overcome. He motivated me to look for success because it’s not looking for people!”

Mr Petrie, Assistant Headteacher and Head of Personal Development at Armthorpe Academy, part of Consilium Academies, said: “Our students have really embraced every one of George’s inspirational sessions looking ways to boost their drive and confidence to achieve, as well as how target setting can help them to achieve their hopes and dreams.

“They are massively grateful for George’s time and energy; I know they were all so sad to see him deliver his final session last Friday.”

Former international and premiership rugby star George Fouche said: "I get such a positive feeling from my six-week programme, which I have just finished with Year 11 students at Armthorpe. Watching the mindset develop over the course of the programme to the benefit of the school and the individual students. The students at Armthorpe have been honest and open, meaning we have developed their mindset to move forward, together positively."