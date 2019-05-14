Firefighter reading scheme celebration

North Lincolnshire Council has celebrated more than two years of the Words Count firefighter reading scheme with schools across the area at a celebration event.

The celebration event at Scunthorpe Fire Station with local schools, the council’s Words Count Team and the Mayor of North Lincolnshire, Councillor John Briggs, saw a range of activities taking place.

Activities included a ‘Where’s Wally’ hunt and fire word safety hunt, bookmark making, Top Trumps, fire safety word searches, book area, colouring and the children were able to look in the fire engines and have a go with the hoses.

Sandra Simmons, Head of Participation and Achievement at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “It is fantastic that the Words Count firefighter reading scheme is making a real difference with children’s reading attainment and enjoyment. When it first started out only one school was involved and now it has increased year on year.

“I’d like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the firefighters at Scunthorpe Fire Station.”

Launched in 2017, the innovative literacy project has gone from strength to strength.

The firefighter reading champions go into schools to read with children, listen to them read, play games and help build up confidence and enjoyment of reading.

By experiencing reading from inspirational role models, it is hoped that reluctant readers will become engaged in books and words, and start to enjoy reading for pleasure. At the end of each session, the children and firefighters play games to support reading, maths and building relationships.