Exciting development works starts at Doncaster school to enhance facilities

Work has started) on the building previously named Oxford House within the Hill House School grounds, which will enable the school

to expand and improve on a range of facilities.

The building, now referred to as ‘New Court’, will provide the school with the space to create brand-new dedicated areas such as a Music School, Art School, Fitness Suite and a dedicated Year 6 Suite as well as freeing up areas across the school to increase the overall number of classrooms and workspaces, providing a wide range of benefits to the growing number of over 800 pupils.

David Holland (Headmaster), Lucy Deakin (JHA Architecture), Maisie Ayton-Nicholls (Head Girl), Alfie Atack (Head Boy), Karl Crossland (Burhouse Construction), Karen Wigglesworth (Bursar), Andy Burrows (Burhouse Construction).

“I am thrilled to announce the beginning of our new development programme,” said Mr David Holland, Headmaster of Hill House School.

“The new space available will mean that we can now provide a dedicated Year 6 Suite to support our Junior School pupils even better in the transition to Hill House Senior School.

“Our new modern and bespoke Music and Art schools reflect our dedication to a rich and diverse curriculum in creative subjects and a new Fitness Suite featuring a studio, cardiovascular gym and a weights room, will also complement the school’s sporting success and support our pupils to triumph further over the upcoming years.

“Not only will these enhancements further elevate the educational experience for our current pupils, but for generations to come.”

Over the past 15 years, Hill House School has undergone remarkable transformations, including its relocation to Auckley, the establishment of a

thriving Sixth Form, the development of a new Dining Hall and Paver Hockey Pitch and more recently, the opening of a new Pavilion on the site of the school’s sports’ grounds in nearby Blaxton.

Local contractor, Burhouse Construction have now commenced the work to New Court, based on the plans developed by JHA Architecture, with all of the new facilities expected to be in place by the end of 2024.