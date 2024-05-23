Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Doncaster Deaf Trust can enjoy signed stories and songs this half term as part of the Remake Learning Festival.

Four workshops will take place at the Trust on Tuesday 28 May and Thursday 30 May between 10am and 2pm.

Natalie Pollard, BSL Manager for the Trust said: “We are really looking forward to taking part in the Remake Learning Festival and we’ll be running workshops covering Deaf Awareness, understanding basic British Sign Language (BSL) a question-and-answer session and a signed stories and songs session which we know will be popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Remake Learning Festival is a great opportunity for people to find out more about the Deaf community, how to communicate and to enjoy taking part in a fun interactive story and song session.

Enjoy signed stories and songs this half term with Doncaster Deaf Trust.

“Doncaster Deaf Trust has had a presence in the city for 195 years this year and we are keen for people to find out more about the trust, learn about our community and pick up some skills along the way.”

The Deaf Awareness session will equip people with communication tips, a Deaf culture quiz, lip reading activities and silent line-ups game. In the understanding BSL session people will learn greetings, numbers, animals, vehicles, colours and refreshments.

“The sessions will all be very different and we cant wait to see children, families and interested community members at the sessions,” added Natalie.

The events are free to attend but booking is essential.