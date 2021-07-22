End of term fun at Sheep Dip Lane Academy

The event involved pizza, dancing and a visit from Abi’s Ices, and pupils were presented with farewell gifts as a memory of their time in primary school.

All of this was possible due to support from staff, parents and the community who raised funds.

Kerry Frost, Fundraising Co-ordinator, pictured with year six pupils, Rihanna, Morgan, Danni, Rio, Joeboy, Bailey and Neil at Sheep Dip Lane Primary School. Picture: NDFP-13-07-21-FundraisingCelebrations 1-NMSY

Organiser Mrs Frost said: “I cannot thank the community enough for their support and commitment on the fundraising wheel.’’

Funds were also used for a whole school fun day.