End of term fun at Sheep Dip Lane Academy

Pupils in year 6 at Sheep Dip Lane Academy enjoyed an end of year celebration.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 11:28 am

The event involved pizza, dancing and a visit from Abi’s Ices, and pupils were presented with farewell gifts as a memory of their time in primary school.

All of this was possible due to support from staff, parents and the community who raised funds.

Kerry Frost, Fundraising Co-ordinator, pictured with year six pupils, Rihanna, Morgan, Danni, Rio, Joeboy, Bailey and Neil at Sheep Dip Lane Primary School. Picture: NDFP-13-07-21-FundraisingCelebrations 1-NMSY

Organiser Mrs Frost said: “I cannot thank the community enough for their support and commitment on the fundraising wheel.’’

Funds were also used for a whole school fun day.

