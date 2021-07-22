End of term fun at Sheep Dip Lane Academy
Pupils in year 6 at Sheep Dip Lane Academy enjoyed an end of year celebration.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 11:28 am
The event involved pizza, dancing and a visit from Abi’s Ices, and pupils were presented with farewell gifts as a memory of their time in primary school.
All of this was possible due to support from staff, parents and the community who raised funds.
Organiser Mrs Frost said: “I cannot thank the community enough for their support and commitment on the fundraising wheel.’’
Funds were also used for a whole school fun day.