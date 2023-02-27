Employers across the country support students at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

The careers team from Communication Specialist College Doncaster, an established education provider in the city for post 16 students with additional communication needs, with a real focus on internships, employment and work skills have grown their team and worked with almost 60 businesses.

Suzie Beaumont, who is the careers and work experience manager at Communication Specialist College Doncaster, which is part of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “We know just how important gaining work experience and getting those vital employment skills is to our students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have students who are Deaf, hard of hearing or have additional communication needs including autism.

The student’s recent industry visits/employer talks included with Wabtec

“Working with businesses to educate them to the benefits and skills our students can bring to their business is key to developing long term sustainable relationships.

“We are extremely proud that our employer network across all industries has grown to 58 this year, which is a real benefit to our students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Our team have developed a fantastic reputation for working with and supporting businesses who work with us for Industry Visits, Work Experience and Employment.”

The student’s recent industry visits/employer talks have been with Wabtec, Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Lyndon Systems and a Self-Employment and crafting workshop with Briony Hallas from the Craft Inn, Ackworth.

“We currently have 31 students out on Work Experience with 10 interviews booked.

“On behalf of the team and all of our students, we want to say a huge thank you to the businesses who are currently working with us, and we’d like to hear from any businesses who are keen to find out more about how they can work with us and support our students on work placements,” added Suzie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students attend Communication Specialist College Doncaster from across the country and work placements and transitions are set up in their hometowns and cities meaning that the team work across England to deliver the best possible placements for the students.