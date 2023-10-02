Employability programme for young disabled people to launch in Doncaster
Disability Sport Yorkshire has partnered with the Club Doncaster Foundation to offer the Sporting Futures course for the first time in the city.
The course aims to "engage, motivate and inspire disabled young people between the ages of 19 and 26 who are not in education, training or employment through a training programme in sport and physical activity."
Christina McDowell from Disability Sport Yorkshire said: "The overall aim of the project is to gain future work or a long term volunteering role within the host club.
“We have already seen great success from previous programmes. Over 80 per cent of participants find regular volunteering, paid work or enter education at the end of the programme.
“Sporting Futures is an excellent program for disabled people to get involved with."
Participants will get the opportunity to gain at least one qualification and experience different job roles within Club Doncaster, which runs Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster RLFC and Belles.
The scheme will start in November and runs for up to 15 weeks. It will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium, where the Foundation is based.
Leanne Candler, sport development officer for Disability Sport Yorkshire, said: “This is an exciting time for Disability Sport Yorkshire to create new partnerships and support new people after Covid-19 heavily impacted the work of the charity.”
For more information on the programme and to sign up contact Christina on [email protected]