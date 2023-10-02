News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Employability programme for young disabled people to launch in Doncaster

A programme which provides young disabled people with work experience to boost their employment prospects is coming to Doncaster.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Disability Sport Yorkshire has partnered with the Club Doncaster Foundation to offer the Sporting Futures course for the first time in the city.

The course aims to "engage, motivate and inspire disabled young people between the ages of 19 and 26 who are not in education, training or employment through a training programme in sport and physical activity."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Christina McDowell from Disability Sport Yorkshire said: "The overall aim of the project is to gain future work or a long term volunteering role within the host club.

Previous Sporting Futures participants running a pop up café.Previous Sporting Futures participants running a pop up café.
Previous Sporting Futures participants running a pop up café.
Most Popular

“We have already seen great success from previous programmes. Over 80 per cent of participants find regular volunteering, paid work or enter education at the end of the programme.

“Sporting Futures is an excellent program for disabled people to get involved with."

Participants will get the opportunity to gain at least one qualification and experience different job roles within Club Doncaster, which runs Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster RLFC and Belles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scheme will start in November and runs for up to 15 weeks. It will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium, where the Foundation is based.

Leanne Candler, sport development officer for Disability Sport Yorkshire, said: “This is an exciting time for Disability Sport Yorkshire to create new partnerships and support new people after Covid-19 heavily impacted the work of the charity.”

For more information on the programme and to sign up contact Christina on [email protected]

Related topics:DoncasterParticipants