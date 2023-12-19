Educational achievement in Doncaster improving across most age groups
Last week, Doncaster Council’s Children and Young People’s committee released a report detailing the latest statistics on educational achievement.
Data showed that achievement across every school year has been sustained since 2022 and in many cases surpassed expectations.
Educational outcomes at Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) remain in line with the national average.
Achievement in Key Stage 1 (KS1) is slightly below the national average but closing the gap, at 66 per cent compared to the national 68 per cent.
The gap is also closing in KS2, where achievement is three per cent below the national average compared to four per cent last year.
Reading, writing and maths achievement has risen to 56 per cent while the national average has remained the same at 59 per cent.
Data shows a national reduction in achievement in KS3 and KS4 as a result of a return to traditional examinations and the removal of mitigating circumstances due to Covid-19.
Doncaster has moved closer to the national averages despite this, suggesting that catch-up curriculums following the pandemic have been successful.
General learning outcomes outside of examination in KS4 have also improved overall.
The surpassing of achievement in Doncaster has been more substantial in areas with higher levels of deprivation, showing equality improvements.
Challenges continue to be seen for pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).
Results for these pupils remain consistently below the national average.