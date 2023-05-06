Ed Miliband MP unveils Mexborough library mural to support childhood literacy

Ed Miliband, who is the MP for Doncaster North and Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary, cut the ribbon on Mexborough Library’s new mural, whichaims to inspire young people to read.

He was joined by local author and illustrator and National Literacy Trust Project Manager for Doncaster Stories, Phil Sheppard.

Mr Sheppard worked with children from six schools across Doncaster to create the mural, which features their favourite book characters and quotes about what reading means to them.

Celebrating reading is Mr Miliband with staff and children

During the launch, the children got involved with an activity to spot the book characters throughout the mural, which spans 14 windows around the building.

Mr Sheppard said: “Creating this mural has been great fun and a real collaborative effort. Children from six schools across the area suggested which Mexborough landmarks and beloved book characters should be featured, and it’s been a pleasure to bring their ideas to life.”

He added: “Having strong literacy skills can help children succeed in school, open up more job opportunities, and even improve physical and mental health, so we hope the mural inspires more people to visit Mexborough Library and discover their own enjoyment of reading.”

Doncaster Stories is a local scheme from the National Literacy Trust which delivers educational activities with the main aim to encourage more children to read.

Cutting the ribbon