Doncaster's Leger Education Trust has been shortlisted for Environmental Trust of the Year

Leger Education Trust has been shortlisted for Environmental Trust of the Year at the MATExcellence Awards.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Mar 2024, 09:58 GMT
This is an incredible achievement for Leger Education Trust on its mission to develop sustainability as a primary objective through inclusive collaboration with students, parents, staff, governors, Trustees, and external stakeholders, positioning sustainability at the core of its vision and operational activities.

“We are incredibly proud of our sustainability strategy,” says Adam Dale, CEO at Leger Education Trust.

“Leger Education Trust endeavors to embed sustainability within the curriculum, fostering children’s understanding and commitment to reducing environmental impact.

"Robust mechanisms are in place to track the Trust’s environmental impact, ensuring that new policies and practices meet the needs of the present and the future.

"The Trust strives to promote sustainability as a fundamental aspect of its operations, education, and broader civic duty.”

Leger Education Trust is a multi-academy Trust in Doncaster with seven schools and an alternative provision.

