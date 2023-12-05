Hill House is this week celebrating havings been named as one of the top ten independent schools in the North of England.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the annual survey undertaken by The Times based on academic performance, the Auckley school entered the top ten for the first time thanks to outstanding A Level and GCSE results.

Headmaster David Holland said: “This is great recognition for all the hard work of staff, governors, pupils and parents. Being judged to be one of the top ten schools in the north is further validation of the school and Doncaster, coming alongside our recent inspection, where we achieved a ‘double excellent’ rating, and our recent admittance into HMC, the body representing the world’s leading 300 schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad