Doncaster's Hill House named in top ten independent schools
In the annual survey undertaken by The Times based on academic performance, the Auckley school entered the top ten for the first time thanks to outstanding A Level and GCSE results.
Headmaster David Holland said: “This is great recognition for all the hard work of staff, governors, pupils and parents. Being judged to be one of the top ten schools in the north is further validation of the school and Doncaster, coming alongside our recent inspection, where we achieved a ‘double excellent’ rating, and our recent admittance into HMC, the body representing the world’s leading 300 schools.”
*Hill House School is a day school for girls and boys aged three to 18. It was founded as a preparatory school for boys in 1912. In the early 1970s under a new head, it began to accept girls, and by the 1980s was fully co-educational.