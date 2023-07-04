Doncaster's Hall Cross Academy remains 'good' following latest Ofsted inspection

Hall Cross Academy was last ranked in 2018 – and the latest inspection sees the school in Thorne Road maintain the ‘good’ status it was first awarded in 2014.

Inspectors said: “Hall Cross Academy continues to be a good school. It is an inclusive school and pupils told inspectors that bullying is rare.

"If it does occur, leaders take swift and effective action.

Doncaster's Hall Cross Academy was rated good in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils feel safe in school because they trust the adults who support them.

"One pupil’s comment, which captures the opinion of many, was ‘You can be whoever you want to be here.’

It added: “Staff know pupils well and care about them as individuals.

“Leaders, together with staff, want all pupils to achieve their best, both personally and academically. Pupils and students respond well to these high expectations. They enjoy their learning and achieve well in a range of academic and vocational subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“High expectations for pupils’ behaviour mean that lessons are positive and purposeful. Pupils appreciate how these high expectations help them to learn better. Behaviour is

calm around the school. Pupils are polite and friendly. Overwhelmingly, there are positive relationships between pupils and staff.”

The report found that pupils can take part in a vast range of extra-curricular clubs and pupils told inspectors, ‘There is a club for everybody and it helps pupils make friends.’

However, the inspection team also earmarked a number of areas where the school needs to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “Leaders have high aspirations for pupils to achieve the best possible qualifications. Subject leaders share this ambition and have considered what pupils should learn and the order in which things are taught.

"At the present time, there are too few pupils taking modern languages and humanities. This limits the number studying the English Baccalaureate (EBacc). Leaders are aware of this.

“During lessons, teachers check pupils’ understanding using questioning and ‘live’ marking. Through this, they spot misconceptions in pupils’ learning and address any errors

straightaway.

"However, teachers’ use of assessment in lessons is inconsistent. In some subjects, such as English and mathematics, teachers are able to pinpoint areas of weakness in pupils’ acquisition of knowledge and skills. In some other subjects, assessment is not as systematic and methodical. It does not contribute as well to pupils’ learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Leaders have prioritised reading. This helps all pupils to access the full curriculum.

"Pupils have regular opportunities to read or to be read to. Leaders have ensured that pupils who struggle with reading get the help that they need to read fluently. These pupils are quickly becoming confident readers who enjoy reading for pleasure.”

“Sixth-form students achieve very well and move on to appropriate destinations. Students are rightly proud of their sixth form.”

“The extra-curricular opportunities, including theatre trips and visiting speakers, that leaders provide to broaden pupils’ and students’ wider development are a strength of the school. These are open to all, and there is something to suit all talents and interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad