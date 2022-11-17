Doncaster Council’s Youth Employment Hub is back at various locations across the borough.

The scheme, which previously ran from July 2021 to March 2022, offers support and education for young people aged 16-24 looking for work.

The hub will be based at the council Civic Office, with other drop-in sessions available at Conisbrough Library, The Vermuyden Centre in Thorne and Woodlands Community Library.

Services include one-to-one support focused on career goals, group employability sessions and workshops on career skills such as CV writing.

Doncaster Council heard testimonials from people who have been helped by the scheme:

Rhys, aged 21, said:“I’m still working at the same place you helped me get a job at, I’m glad they are re-launching your program as it definitely helped me and will hopefully help even more people in the future.”

Robin, aged 20, said: “Things have been great, I finally got my first visit to my partner in the US done and that went amazing thanks to getting some income in and I couldn’t have done it without you and the Youth Employment Hub.”

The scheme previously worked with 226 young people, with 130 being supported into education and/or employment.