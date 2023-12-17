Doncaster writer Christina Gabbitas gets Downing Street invite from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Writer, Founder of Children’s Literature Festivals charity and Honorary Member of NSPCC Council Christina Gabbitas was one of 350 guests invited to attend No 10 Downing Street to their Festive Fair which including senior representatives from across British business, UK Export Champions, business students, community volunteers, charity representatives, MPs and government ministers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Sunak said: “Christmas is a very special time of the year where family and friends near and far come together to make new memories, share good food and give thanks.

“Every year I invite some of our country’s most inspiring people to come to downing street for the moment we switch on the Christmas lights. I was delighted to invite Christina, to thank her for all she is doing to bring literature to children from disadvantage backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Through her fantastic work she has brought together thousands of families to share the gift of a wonderful book and has introduced them to the treasures that can be found in our libraries. She has gifted more than 24,000 books to children and made them feel valued and empowered by inviting them to be judges in her national book awards.

Christina outside number 10.

"Christina’s service to our country is improving the life chances of thousands of young people. So on behalf of the country, I would like to thank Christina.

“This event was also especially important as we looked ahead to Small Business Saturday, which is a great opportunity to showcase the huge impact independent businesses have in driving growth and opportunity in our communities.”

In October Christina was given a Point of Light Libraries Week October and has included areas with the festivals and book awards in Doncaster, Oldham, Blackburn with Darwen, Keighley, Selby, Brixton, Blackpool, Hull, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Lancashire and Newcastle.

Christina said: “It was wonderful to meet some very inspiring individuals who were interested my work, including the outgoing High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Dr Lionel Wallace and policy advisor Zara Smart MBE.

“Dr Lionel Wallace was very interested in the work surrounding educating children and young people on the topic of county lines and exploitation with North Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children are being groomed from such a young age, we need to do more to help educate our children, young people and communities.”