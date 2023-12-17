Doncaster writer Christina Gabbitas gets Downing Street invite from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Mr Sunak said: “Christmas is a very special time of the year where family and friends near and far come together to make new memories, share good food and give thanks.
“Every year I invite some of our country’s most inspiring people to come to downing street for the moment we switch on the Christmas lights. I was delighted to invite Christina, to thank her for all she is doing to bring literature to children from disadvantage backgrounds.
"Through her fantastic work she has brought together thousands of families to share the gift of a wonderful book and has introduced them to the treasures that can be found in our libraries. She has gifted more than 24,000 books to children and made them feel valued and empowered by inviting them to be judges in her national book awards.
"Christina’s service to our country is improving the life chances of thousands of young people. So on behalf of the country, I would like to thank Christina.
“This event was also especially important as we looked ahead to Small Business Saturday, which is a great opportunity to showcase the huge impact independent businesses have in driving growth and opportunity in our communities.”
In October Christina was given a Point of Light Libraries Week October and has included areas with the festivals and book awards in Doncaster, Oldham, Blackburn with Darwen, Keighley, Selby, Brixton, Blackpool, Hull, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Lancashire and Newcastle.
Christina said: “It was wonderful to meet some very inspiring individuals who were interested my work, including the outgoing High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Dr Lionel Wallace and policy advisor Zara Smart MBE.
“Dr Lionel Wallace was very interested in the work surrounding educating children and young people on the topic of county lines and exploitation with North Yorkshire Police.
“Children are being groomed from such a young age, we need to do more to help educate our children, young people and communities.”
In addition to being Crowned a Coronation Champion and Point of Light Award winner for her voluntary work, Christina has also been listed as a finalist in the Great British Businesswoman Awards 2024 in the creative category with her own small writing business, Christina Gabbitas Writing Ltd. She will attend a ceremony in London on the 31 st January for a celebratory event.