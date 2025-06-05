Doncaster teachers to strike over plan to extend length of school day

Teachers at schools across Doncaster and Yorkshire are to carry out further strikes in a protest at an academy trust's plans to extend the day for students and teachers by half an hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NASUWT teaching union said teachers at a number of schools run by the Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT), including several in Doncaster, were taking part in six days of action.

Teachers will walk out on June 10 and 11.

The union said the proposed changes would affect teachers' working hours, workload and the welfare of staff and pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachers at Outwood Academy Danum will be among those on strike - with the school forced to shut.

The academy trust said it was "exceptionally disappointed" that "our union partners" had decided to take industrial action.

According to the union, OGAT schools currently finish at 14:30 BST, with the trust proposing a later finish to comply with the Department for Education's advised 32.5-hour week.

However, Matt Wrack, the union's acting general secretary, said the proposals should instead focus on lengthening a 30-minute lunch break to provide adequate time for pupils to queue for and eat their lunch, use the toilets and have a break before resuming lessons.

"The current lunch break is so short that some pupils are not eating or using the toilets, which has a detrimental impact on their health, welfare and ability to focus on learning," Mr Wrack said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter sent to parents of pupils at Outwood Academy Danum by principal Amanda Crane said: “We have been unable to resolve the concerns raised by the NEU about the impact on teacher workload of the new curriculum planned for September 25.

"This means that as I write, the two strike days for some NEU (National Education Union) staff will go ahead next week on Tuesday the 10th and Wednesday the 11th of June.

"Just a reminder that at Outwood Academy Danum, the majority of our staff are in the NEU which means the disruption to the academy is more significant in terms of staff absence.

"Not having enough teaching staff to teach places pupils at risk in terms of supervision. I also am not able to ask non striking staff to cover for staff that are striking: this places us in the difficult position of having to have pupils work from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The school will be closed to all pupils on the 10th and 11th apart from YII and Post 16 on both days, so all other year groups will work from home.

“Whilst we are disappointed that we have not been able to reach agreement, we acknowledge the right of union members to take industrial action.

"We continue to be committed to finding a way forward that addresses the points raised by employees. I have personally met with the representatives of the union, and talks at trust level continue on a frequent basis.

"I wish to give you my commitment as Principal to doing all that I can to prevent further strike action, and to support my valued staff and children so that our children and our community get the best possible support and education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust also runs Outwood Primary Academy Woodlands and Outwood Academy Adwick as well as schools across Sheffield, Barnsley, Wakefield, Scunthorpe and Pontefract.

It total it operates forty schools (twenty-eight secondary and twelve primary) across northern England and the East Midlands.