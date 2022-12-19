The students have all volunteered to help out with the Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal by supporting the work at the processing centre at Parkgate in Rotherham.

Theresa Kirby from the college said: “Our students did three shifts at the sorting centre going through the boxes donated by kind members of the public to make sure that they all contained gifts that could be sent to children across the globe.

“Items like sweets and liquids were removed and will be given to other charities who will be able to distribute them, and money was put into a money box for charity donations.

Students from Communication Specialist College Doncaster have been helping to bring smiles to children this Christmas

“The students then taped up the boxes ready for sending off to bring a smile to a child’s face this Christmas.