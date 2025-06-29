Doncaster students enjoy visit by the chief executive officer of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Astrea Academy Woodfields was delighted to welcome David Burke, chief executive officer of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, to their school this week.

Mr Burke grew up in Doncaster and went on to university to study music management.

He spoke to 180 Year 7 students on Tuesday about his role as the orchestra’s CEO and the different people that work for him.

In a rousing talk, he advised the Woodfields Year 7s to follow their dreams and told them to try to be masters of their own fate.

Mr Burke even managed to link this to William Ernest Henley’s poem, Invictus, which all students at Woodfields know off by heart.

After his talk, around 60 budding musicians showed him their musical skills and talent by playing a piece of music called The Girl I Left Behind Me, an old English folk song, as a two-part ensemble.

Woodfields was able to secure this visit through its involvement with the Speakers for Schools programme, a social mobility charity which aims to help state-educated students reach their potential by providing work experience placements and inspirational talks.

As a Music in Secondary Schools Trust (MiSST) school, where all Year 7 students either learnt to play the flute or clarinet, Woodfields thought it was fitting for the youngsters to hear Mr Burke speak and jumped at the opportunity to have him visit.

Julie Atkins, Curriculum Leader Performing Arts at Woodfields, said: “It was such a privilege to have David Burke, chief executive officer of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, come to Woodfields this week.

“The students were inspired by his talk and we hope that they will heed his advice and feel empowered to follow their dreams.”

David Scales, Principal of Astrea Academy Woodfields, said: “Our students thoroughly enjoyed David Burke’s visit and his words encouraged them to believe in themselves, think boldly and take initiative in shaping their future.

“At Woodfields we are committed to offering our young people opportunities that increase their cultural capital, helping them to pursue their passions and dreams with confidence.”

*The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra typically perform approximately 200 concerts a year and with a worldwide live and online audience of more than 60 million people, the Orchestra is proud to embrace a broad repertoire and reach a diverse audience.