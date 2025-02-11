Doncaster students enjoy unforgettable ski trip to Italy

Armthorpe Academy took 40 students on a chance-of-a-lifetime adventure; for some students it was their first time abroad.

Students and staff at Armthorpe Academy, part of Consilium Academies, have recently returned from an unforgettable skiing trip to the Pila Ski Resort in the stunning Aosta Valley in Italy.

A total of 40 students and five staff members spent five days skiing, with five hours of lessons each day, offering an incredible opportunity for students, many of whom had never skied before or travelled abroad.

In addition to the thrilling skiing sessions, the trip included a pizza night, an exciting bowling evening, and a town tour, where students experienced the charm of the local culture and enjoyed some delicious Italian ice cream.

The Armthorpe group spent five days skiing in Italy

This trip was a unique chance for students to try something new, build confidence on the slopes, and create lasting memories while embracing the thrill of international travel.

For many, it was their first time skiing or visiting another country, making the experience all the more special.

Jonny Dwyer, Head of PE at Armthorpe Academy, said: “The students demonstrated enthusiasm, teamwork, and determination throughout the trip, making it an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.

“Armthorpe Academy looks forward to providing more enriching opportunities like this in the future, helping our students to broaden their horizons and create memories that will last a lifetime.”