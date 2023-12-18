Doncaster specialist school earns Silver Attachment and Trauma Sensitive Schools Award for exemplary services in education and student wellbeing
and live on Freeview channel 276
As a small, independent social, emotional and mental health school for pupils aged 6-18 located in Fishlake, receiving this accolade highlights Field Gate's commitment to its students and its innovative approaches in a trauma-sensitive educational environment.
Field Gate School provides a space where all students can thrive emotionally, socially, and academically.
The Assessor, Dr Jennifer Nock, interacted with staff and pupils at the school to gain full experience of the setting and had many positive words to share throughout the report.
“There is a focus on creating calm, attractive and adaptive surroundings which put children's mental health and wellbeing at the centre of the learning environment – truly therapeutic spaces. This is a particular strength of the school.
“You are courageous in offering children enriching experiences; the solution to minimising crisis in many schools is, unfortunately, to avoid change and difference. Staff at Field Gate School understand that their children have all too frequently missed out on enriching experiences and have failed to build a store of rich relational memories. Staff are determined to provide inspirational opportunities while protecting children from overload through minute attention to the needs of each individual.”
This ATSSA Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Field Gate staff and students in creating a safe and nurturing learning environment for all and aligns with the school's mission to cultivate an environment where every student feels valued, supported, and capable of reaching their full potential.
Headteacher, Sarah Weston, has been delighted that Field Gate has achieved silver status: “I am so proud of the FGS team for always going above and beyond for our pupils. Achieving the Silver ATTSA wasn’t a challenge at all as the team but in so much effort every day to support the children to be the best version of themselves.”
*Field Gate School is a small independent SEMH school for pupils aged 6-18.
The school is registered to offer education to 30 pupils with a range of needs including ADHD, autism, developmental trauma, sensory processing difficulties, dyslexia, and attachment difficulties, amongst other varying needs.