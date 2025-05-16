A specialist college is bucking the national trend by helping 90 per cent of its SEND students into jobs, training or further education opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally just 5.1 per cent of adults with a learning disability known to social care find paid employment.

But Harrison College in Doncaster, is finding the bulk of its students meaningful opportunities in work, training or further education, thanks to its unique learning programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One student, Daniel Mannion, secured a permanent post in the finance department of a top company, Orb Recruitment, where he has already won the firm new business.

Former Harrison College student Daniel Mannion, who is now working for a leading recruitment firm.

The 17-year-old, of Thorne, first attended a mainstream sixth form college but found himself feeling unsupported and unmotivated.

“My interest in finance and accountancy wasn’t being nurtured and I needed a change,” he said.

That change came when he joined Harrison College where he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was set clear personal goals and was welcomed into an environment designed to build on my strengths,” he said.

Daniel was given an individualised study programme tailored to his ambitions and he actively asked for opportunities to develop his skills.

He secured a supported internship in the finance department at Orb Recruitment in Doncaster.

Harrison College chief executive Gemma Peebles said: “From day one he thrived, so much so that he impressed his colleagues by completing tasks faster than expected and even helped bring in new business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel, who is now a full-time employee at Orb Recruitment, said: “I came to Harrison College fed up with sixth form, where I felt I wasn’t supported. If it wasn’t for Harrison College, I wouldn’t be the person I am today with the skills and life experience.

"I cannot express enough how thankful I am to Harrison College and Orb Recruitment for making me more confident and making me grow as a person.”

The award-winning Harrison College was founded by Mrs Peebles as a pioneering institution dedicated to providing specialist post-16 education for students with autism and special educational needs.

With a focus on business, enterprise and employability skills, staff are dedicated to unlocking the potential of every student, ensuring they are equipped for a prosperous future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Peebles said: “We place no limits on what can be achieved, regardless of a student’s background or starting point. The college’s vision is to inspire students to do more, learn more and become more, fostering a community where learners can thrive and exceed expectations.”

She said this approach had thrived because of the dynamic, long-standing partnerships it had cultivated across a wide range of industries, from healthcare and construction to finance, retail and even the world of horse racing, including the Genuit Group and the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce.

“The college has built a robust and diverse ecosystem of employer collaborators who are committed to inclusion, innovation and impact,” she said.

“Through bespoke internships, project-based learning and collaborative problem-solving tasks, employers work hand-in-hand with the college to provide meaningful, not tokenistic, opportunities, for young people with SEND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re involved in everything from business development and customer service to digital innovation and health care strategy. Students are not only exposed to the inner workings of these industries – they’re contributing to them.”

Mrs Peebles said these partnerships were symbiotic. “Employers gain access to a fresh, enthusiastic talent pool often brimming with creativity, attention to detail and out-of-the-box thinking,” she added.

“In return, students benefit from genuine workplace exposure, mentorship and long-term employment or apprenticeship offers.

“This is about helping shape a future where businesses and communities are stronger because they are more inclusive. It’s a blueprint for how the system could, and should, work for young people with SEND. By aligning education with employability and ability with opportunity, the college is proving that the right support doesn’t just change lives it builds futures.”