The Digital Leaders 100 Awards celebrate the teams and individuals who work hard behind the scenes to secure the UK’s Digital Transformation. The awards have recognised and celebrated these digital pioneers from across the UK and from the public, private and non-profit sectors, every year since 2013.

Commenting on the nominations, Yetunde Elebuibon, founder of Knowledge Pool said: “We were over the moon to receive the email to say we’d been nominated in these two categories after winning the Craig Macdonald Memorial Prize at last year’s awards.

“It’s amazing news for us and testament to the continued commitment and dedication of all the volunteers who support the organisation and help others to bridge the digital divide that exists not only in Doncaster, but across the UK.”

Adds Rob Wilmot, tech investor and member of the Digital Leaders board: “I’ve been working with Yetunde and the team since they won back in November and continue to be excited and humbled by the work they do as unpaid volunteers. I’ll definitely have my fingers crossed for them on the night of 23rd May when the awards take place!”

Concludes Yetunde: “Winning the Craig Macdonald Memorial Prize last year has so far enabled us to deliver several training courses including ‘Smart Buddies’, create digital training guides, recruit six professional volunteers, purchase digital equipment for learners and upgrade our website.”