Doncaster secondary school forced to close to pupils as Covid cases rise
A Doncaster secondary school has been forced to close its doors to pupils after an ‘unprecedented rise’ in Covid cases among pupils and staff.
Ridgewood School in Scawsby has told pupils in some year groups to work from home this week while others have been told to take daily lateral flow tests because of a staff shortage.
Students in Year 9, Year 10 and Year 13 have been asked to work from home, with pupils missing the classroom on either Thursday or Friday this week.
In a letter to parents, headteacher Andy Peirson said: “Due to an unprecedented rise in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 since the weekend, we have been advised by Public Health Doncaster to reintroduce some measures.
"Therefore, we request that all students and staff take a lateral flow test every day for the next seven days. Students will be sent home with additional testing kits today (Wednesday).
“Unfortunately, we have seen such a rise in the number of cases amongst staff that we are now unable to remain open for all students.
"Therefore, we have had to take the difficult decision to require some students to work from home for one day.”
“For the students who are being required to work from home, all work will be uploaded to Teams: live lessons unfortunately cannot be provided due to staff shortages.
"Please be aware that students who are required to attend school as normal may not have their normal class teacher delivering their lesson due to the shortages in staff.”