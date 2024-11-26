Doncaster Schools Trust receives international award for climate change action

By Melanie Hewitt
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 13:20 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 13:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The XP Schools Trust based in Doncaster has received a Climate Action Heroes Award from internationally recognised educational organisation Take Action Global's Executive Director and co-founder, Dr Koen Timmers.

Environmentalist Dr Timmers, who was given an honorary doctorate last week by the Institute of Education at Sheffield Hallam University, is part of building a global movement of young people and teachers to enable climate change curricula reform in schools around the world.

Andy Sprakes, Chief Education Officer and co-founder of the XP schools Trust, commented: "This is a real honour for all our schools and students. Activism is at the heart of our curriculum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This includes mindful stewardship of our schools and community; from tree planting to litter picking, fundraising to exhibitions that inform and educate. XP Doncaster has also hosted a climate change conference for the last three years, inviting representatives from the world of business, science and politics to take part, to bring about actual and positive social change."

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

Dr Timmers said: "It is always a joy to visit schools that are making a positive difference in their own community. Education is at the heart of our understanding of the changing world and from my visit it is clear that the students across the XP Trust are embracing this; with empathy and courage."

Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice