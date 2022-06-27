Doncaster schools supported to tackle discrimination through the power of rugby league

The national social care charity Community Integrated Care has teamed up with the sport of rugby league to create ‘On The Same Team’.

This free primary school education programme that gives primary schools easy to implement and inspirational resources to help promote positive attitudes in their children.

Local teachers are invited to download their free resource pack now at www.TheSameTeam.co.uk.

Oliver Thomason, who stars in the On The Same Team campaign

In many communities, disability hate crime and discrimination is increasing. Often, this anti-social behaviour and bullying comes from children and young people. On The Same Team supports schools to positively challenge this, achieving an impact in their classrooms and in the community too.

The programme offers primary school children inspirational lessons about kindness, inclusion, and respect, helping to tackle prejudice before it is formed.

They learn from incredible people disabled people who have overcome barriers and are living their dreams, and hear how Rugby League stars work as a team to support each other. In doing so, the programme supports young people to see beyond stereotypes and step into the shoes of other people.

The campaign has been designed by Community Integrated Care, who are one of Britain’s biggest and have been recognised as the Charity Times Charity of the Year, with the support experienced teachers and headteachers.

Teachers and schools that register for the resource at www.TheSameTeam.co.uk will receive a free key stage 1 + 2 education pack, including lesson plans, inspirational videos and class challenges.

These resources are directly linked to the English National Curriculum primary school years and are suitable for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Each school will also receive certificates for their learners and have the chance to win a suite of prizes.

John Hughes, Director Of Partnerships and Communities at Community Integrated Care, says: “On The Same team supports learners to grow up with kind, compassionate and inclusive attitudes. We hope that every primary school in Doncaster can be part of this campaign, helping their young people to be the best version of themselves in school, at home and in the community.

This campaign has been purpose designed with teachers to support teachers. It offers a creative, fun, upbeat and exciting way to promote inclusion, where young people can hear from inspirational role models and hear real stories that challenge stereotypes.

With the excitement of Rugby League, brilliant prizes, and a truly creative lessons, this is something that every local primary school can benefit from.”

Oliver Thomason, who stars in the On The Same Team campaign says: “It makes me sad when people are judged or not supported to fulfil their potential. Because I have a learning disability, sometimes people don’t see my potential.

"It has been brilliant to share my story in On The Same Team, telling people about the amazing things that I have been able to achieve – like playing at Anfield Stadium in the Learning Disability Super League – because people believed in me.

"I want to help every child to understand their value in life and to see the best other people too. I know that this programme will help to change lives.”

Jodie Cunningham, England Rugby League player, says: “It was an honour to support On The Same Team. Rugby League is a sport that can powerfully represent teamwork, co-operation and inclusion.

"Every school in Doncaster that delivers this programme will gain so much, giving their young people exciting learning experiences and lessons that they will carry for life. This is the perfect programme for schools to end their year with, ahead of the summer break.”