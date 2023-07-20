News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster schools part of Astrea Academy Trust are praised in Ofsted evaluation

Astrea Academy Trust has been praised by Ofsted for embedding an ambitious curriculum, the speed at which they are working to improve behaviour, and the expertise and support given to individual schools by trust leadership.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST

The comments are made in a Multi-Academy Trust Summary Evaluation (MATSE) of Astrea Academy Trust, which works through 26 schools, including 21 in Barnsley, Doncaster, and Sheffield.

Unlike a school Ofsted inspection, a Multi-Academy Trust Summary Evaluation (MATSE) is not graded, however it does highlight best practice across the trust and provide recommendations.

The evaluation was overwhelmingly positive and recognised the dedication and commitment of the staff right across the trust, including those in South Yorkshire.

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive Officer of the Astrea academy school group based in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.©Russell Sach - 0771 882 6138Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive Officer of the Astrea academy school group based in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.©Russell Sach - 0771 882 6138
Inspectors found that the schools keep children at the heart of everything they do, that leaders and staff are united by the vision of addressing disadvantage so that all children “learn, thrive and lead successful lives”.

The report also highlights the work going on to ensure no stone is left unturned when thinking of solutions around attendance, and the reading culture which is in place across all schools.

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Ofsted into our schools to see our brilliant schools in action. I am delighted that the summary report echoes what we know about Astrea Academies trust: that it’s full of hard-working and dedicated staff who are committed to addressing disadvantage so that all children learn, thrive, and lead successful lives.

“We welcome the recommendations from Ofsted. They align with our own evaluation of where we need to improve, and therefore work is always underway to develop these areas.

“Many of our South Yorkshire schools joined Astrea because they needed more support to become the best schools they can be, and this takes time, resource, and determination. I know that all our schools, both in Cambridgeshire and in South Yorkshire, will go from strength to strength.”

Astrea Academy Trust schools in Yorkshire

Atlas Academy

Hexthorpe Primary Academy

Intake Primary

Kingfisher Primary Academy

Waverley Academy

Astrea Academy Woodfields

Denaby Main

Edenthorpe Hall Academy

Astrea Academy Sheffield

Byron Wood Primary Academy

Castle Academy

Gooseacre

Greengate Lane Academy

Hartley Brook Primary Academy

Hatfield Primary Academy

Lower Meadow

