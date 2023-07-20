Doncaster schools part of Astrea Academy Trust are praised in Ofsted evaluation
The comments are made in a Multi-Academy Trust Summary Evaluation (MATSE) of Astrea Academy Trust, which works through 26 schools, including 21 in Barnsley, Doncaster, and Sheffield.
Unlike a school Ofsted inspection, a Multi-Academy Trust Summary Evaluation (MATSE) is not graded, however it does highlight best practice across the trust and provide recommendations.
The evaluation was overwhelmingly positive and recognised the dedication and commitment of the staff right across the trust, including those in South Yorkshire.
Inspectors found that the schools keep children at the heart of everything they do, that leaders and staff are united by the vision of addressing disadvantage so that all children “learn, thrive and lead successful lives”.
The report also highlights the work going on to ensure no stone is left unturned when thinking of solutions around attendance, and the reading culture which is in place across all schools.
Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Ofsted into our schools to see our brilliant schools in action. I am delighted that the summary report echoes what we know about Astrea Academies trust: that it’s full of hard-working and dedicated staff who are committed to addressing disadvantage so that all children learn, thrive, and lead successful lives.
“We welcome the recommendations from Ofsted. They align with our own evaluation of where we need to improve, and therefore work is always underway to develop these areas.
“Many of our South Yorkshire schools joined Astrea because they needed more support to become the best schools they can be, and this takes time, resource, and determination. I know that all our schools, both in Cambridgeshire and in South Yorkshire, will go from strength to strength.”
Astrea Academy Trust schools in Yorkshire
Atlas Academy
Hexthorpe Primary Academy
Intake Primary
Kingfisher Primary Academy
Waverley Academy
Astrea Academy Woodfields
Denaby Main
Edenthorpe Hall Academy
Astrea Academy Sheffield
Byron Wood Primary Academy
Castle Academy
Gooseacre
Greengate Lane Academy
Hartley Brook Primary Academy
Hatfield Primary Academy
Lower Meadow