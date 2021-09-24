Doncaster schools offered Breakfast Club cash boost

Kellogg's Breakfast Club

The grant, available from cereal giant Kellogg’s, can be used by schools to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs, from equipment and food to volunteer pay and learning materials.

Breakfast clubs are critical for many schools, with research by the cereal giant finding that 60 per cent of teachers think they help children settle before class¹. A further 97 per cent of teachers agree on the importance of having something to eat in the morning before school, especially when getting back into routine after the summer holidays.

Kellogg’s Breakfast Clubs Programme currently supports more than 4,000 schools, by providing training, grants and food.

With a third (27%)² of teachers revealing they bring food into school in case they notice a pupil who’s not eaten, breakfast clubs provide an opportunity to ensure no child starts the day with an empty tummy.

Chris Silcock, managing director for Kellogg’s UK and Ireland, said: “Kellogg’s has supported breakfast clubs in the UK since 1998 and we are delighted to be able to support schools once again through our grants programme.

“We are proud to have established thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country that contribute vastly to improving children’s school attendance and attainment as well as alleviating hunger in some cases. It’s not just the children that benefit – it’s a lifeline for parents too.”