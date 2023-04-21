Doncaster schoolchildren put compost for drug plants to much better use
A group of Doncaster schoolchildren have put compost, destined to be used in the production of cannabis plants, to much better use.
A Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesman said: “Last summer we executed a series of drugs warrants across the city.
“As a result of a court-imposed forfeiture order on conviction, we were able to supply a local primary school with a significant amount of compost.
“hey have sent us some pictures through showing how the children are putting the items to a much better use.”