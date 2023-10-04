Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Everton Primary School received special age-appropriate Money Minds lessons from the building society’s team to help them better understand how to budget, save and spend wisely.

Money Minds is a free financial education programme designed by Yorkshire Building Society that consists of a series of activities and projects designed to promote discussion and share learning among children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meena Singh, branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Doncaster, said: “Our Money Minds lessons are all about helping young people develop and build financial resilience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lessons aimed to help pupils better understand how to budget, save and spend wisely.

“Understanding how to budget and save are vital life skills, so helping the next generation of savers and spenders understand more about managing their money is a real privilege.

“The children absolutely loved the Money Minds lessons. They were engaged and really enjoyed the activity. It was great to see how much the children not only learnt during the session, but how much fun they had too.”

In 2022 more than 16,000 UK children benefited from Money Minds activities. The sessions are delivered by colleagues as part of the Society’s award-winning corporate volunteering scheme, which allocates each employee 31 hours paid leave every year to carry out volunteering in local communities.

Topics for the financial education lessons ranged from keeping money safe for ages five to seven, planning a party to learn budgeting skills for children aged eight to 11, up to calculating interest and responsibilities to repay loans for older children.