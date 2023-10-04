News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster schoolchildren get savings savvy after a lesson in finance

Children in Doncaster have received a lesson in financial resilience after staff from the Yorkshire Building Society swapped the counter for the classroom to deliver six special money management lessons.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 13:24 BST
Pupils at Everton Primary School received special age-appropriate Money Minds lessons from the building society’s team to help them better understand how to budget, save and spend wisely.

Money Minds is a free financial education programme designed by Yorkshire Building Society that consists of a series of activities and projects designed to promote discussion and share learning among children and young people.

Meena Singh, branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Doncaster, said: “Our Money Minds lessons are all about helping young people develop and build financial resilience.

The lessons aimed to help pupils better understand how to budget, save and spend wisely.
The lessons aimed to help pupils better understand how to budget, save and spend wisely.
“Understanding how to budget and save are vital life skills, so helping the next generation of savers and spenders understand more about managing their money is a real privilege.

“The children absolutely loved the Money Minds lessons. They were engaged and really enjoyed the activity. It was great to see how much the children not only learnt during the session, but how much fun they had too.”

In 2022 more than 16,000 UK children benefited from Money Minds activities. The sessions are delivered by colleagues as part of the Society’s award-winning corporate volunteering scheme, which allocates each employee 31 hours paid leave every year to carry out volunteering in local communities.

Topics for the financial education lessons ranged from keeping money safe for ages five to seven, planning a party to learn budgeting skills for children aged eight to 11, up to calculating interest and responsibilities to repay loans for older children.

More information about Money Minds including all the details on how to sign up a school for a lesson can be found at www.ybs.co.uk/your-society/money-minds.

