Doncaster school targeted by parent protests rated 'good' for first time in its history

A Doncaster school targeted by parent protests has been rated ‘good’ for the first time ever in its history.

Astrea Academy Woodfields has “an incessant focus” on improving the quality of education that pupils receive, Ofsted inspectors have said after visiting the school.

School prinicial David Scales has also been praised for improving the school “significantly” and transforming its culture, the report said.

The school has come in for criticism from parents and pupils over its strict rules and last year, police had to be called in to break up a demonstration after a war of words broke out.

Astrea Academy Woodfields has been graded 'good' for the first time in its history.

And earlier this year the Balby school was accused of “snooping” on absent pupils – by monitoring familes’ bins, cars and post to crack down on absences.

But bosses at the school, part of Astrea Academy Trust, are now celebrating after receiving the highly complimentary report from Ofsted inspectors after an inspection in May.

It is the first time the school has ever been rated as “good” since Ofsted began inspecting schools over 30 years ago in 1993.

Inspectors said Astrea Academy Woodfields had improved rapidly since its previous inspection and noted that the culture within the school had been “transformed”.

The school’s leadership team was praised for having an “incessant focus on improving the quality of education that pupils receive” and for “acting swiftly to ensure the learning environment remains calm and productive”.

Students told the Ofsted inspectors how much behaviour has improved, that they feel “happy and safe” and that they “value the consistent approach to behaviour”.

The inspection team were impressed by how much behaviour at the school has improved since the previous inspection just over a year ago. They also praised the school’s action plan to improve attendance.

The inspectors said that the provision for students with special educational needs and/or disabilities was good and that staff identified pupils' needs quickly so that they got the support they needed to do well.

The wide range of enrichment opportunities on offer, such as visits to universities and museums, was welcomed, with inspectors saying that students’ personal development “is a sharp focus for the school”.

The sixth-form was described by one student as being “like a family”, with young people well prepared for education, training or employment.

School principal, David Scales, said: “This achievement is a reflection of the hard work of our staff and scholars, in accomplishing what is possible in the most challenging circumstances.

“The dedication and collective commitment of this community has helped to get this school where it deserves to be.

"This rapid turnaround is going to accelerate as we strive to give every scholar at Woodfields a brilliant education.”

Chief executive officer of Astrea Academy Trust, Rowena Hackwood, said: “This Ofsted report is a credit to all the staff and scholars at Astrea Academy Woodfields and I am so proud of them all, my sincere congratulations to everyone at Woodfields.

“It has been a privilege to see the school go from strength to strength.

“This report demonstrates Astrea’s universal belief in high standards and expectations for every child, so that they can truly thrive.”

Leanne Hornsby, Service Director of Education and Skills at Doncaster Council, said: “This is great news for the school and the community of Balby and is testament to the hard work of the team at Astrea Academy Woodfields.

“We are approaching the halfway stage of our 10-year education and skills strategy for Doncaster and one of our key priorities remains ensuring all children and young people have access to a quality education that is right for them.

“For another of our schools to be rated as good, alongside the other ongoing work to grow our education and skills offer across the city, shows we are on the right path to achieving our collective goals in Doncaster.”

In March, the school came in for criticism when it was revealed staff were checking driveways, boiler flues and lights to see if people were at home or away on holiday.

Principal David Scales said the visits were conducted out of safety concerns for absent children but the National Education Union (NEU) branded the measures "invasive snooping tactics".

Mr Scales was appointed as principal in March 2023 and last May, parents angry at his regime gathered to protest outside school gates.

South Yorkshire Police were called following reports of a group behaving “in an intimidating manner” outside the school.

A spokesman said: “Police were called to the Astrea Academy Woodfields on Weston Road following reports that a group of individuals were outside the school behaving in an intimidating manner.

“Officers have attended and spoken with those present, asking them to move so as not to prevent access to or egress from the school premises.”

One parent said: “The allegations are unfounded,” while another said: “The new headteacher is appalling.

"Kids are excluded for barely anything, parents get shouted at, the school refuses to engage or even answer the phone.

"It is like a Nazi regime. Kids are getting excluded for ridiculous things.”

The placard waving protesters gathered oustide the gates in protest at the way the school is being run.

On his appointment, Mr Scales said: “I'm delighted to be leading Astrea Academy Woodfields and I strongly believe we can turn this school into the best in Doncaster.