Doncaster school 'swindled out of thousands by staff member'
Police are now said to be investigating reports that a member of staff at a Doncaster school swindled thousands of pounds in a suspected fraud case.
In a latest fraud prevention report compiled by council officers and seen by councillors, it’s alleged more than £10,000 went missing from the accounts of a local authority school, which has not been named.
A headteacher blew the whistle on the suspected activity and a full audit investigation was carried out which found ‘unusual transactions’ and ‘anomalies’ in the accounts.
It’s revealed that frauds amounting to £7,600 were uncovered spanning a 23 month period with missing cash at the school of over £10,000 in just a six-month period.
But DMBC auditors said the losses are ‘expected to have been significantly higher’ as cash handling records were only able to be looked into for a limited six-month period.
The staff member in question is said to have been sacked following an appeal and now the police are investigating the case.
Nicola Frost-Wilson, internal audit manager at Doncaster Council, said: “Concerns were raised by the headteacher of a local authority school, about the financial conduct of a member of their staff.
“A full audit investigation was undertaken which identified unusual transactions and other anomalies.
“Frauds totalling over £7,600 over a 23 month period were uncovered with missing cash at the school of over £10,000 in just a six month period.
Total losses are expected to have been significantly higher as cash handling records were only able to be looked at for a limited six month period.
“After a disciplinary hearing, the employee was dismissed with the decision upheld on appeal.
“The case is being referred to the police for further action to be taken against the individual concerned.”